Apartment List
/
NJ
/
toms river
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Toms River, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
8 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1214 Waters Edge Drive
1214 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
VACANT. Upper level, spacious and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, new microwave, dishwasher and double Lazy Susan. Brand NEW windows, laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
699 Bay Avenue
699 Bay Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Dover Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,380sqft! Charming Curb Appeal boasting

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
Lovely maintained 1 Bedroom ground floor unit for annual lease. Full appliance package with laundry. Spacious rooms with slider off living room that leads out to a nice patio with park-like grounds. Access to community pool and other amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2011 Waters Edge Drive
2011 Waters Edge Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1025 sqft
Move right into this 2 bedroom/2 bath end unit Condo which features a new Kitchen with new cabinets, countertop & Stainless steel appliances * Enjoy your breakfast/dinner nook offset to the kitchen overlooking beautiful scenic and peaceful water

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 Tudor Ct
908 Tudor Drive, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedroom house for rent - Property Id: 287945 Spacious 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a wonderful East Toms River neighborhood. Sun room, and patio for entertaining outdoors. Call today for a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3332 Windsor Avenue
3332 Windsor Avenue, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
The perfect winter rental!! Four big bedrooms and three full baths. One bedroom is on the first floor for guests, office or TV room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3414 Lisbon Avenue
3414 Lisbon Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is an annual rental at 2200.00 per month the tenant pays the Realtor fee. Or a summer rental June July August September $5500.00 per month Water front 3 bedrooms 1 bath open floor plan fully furnished.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1405 King George Lane
1405 King George Ln, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1706 sqft
LOCATION is everything in a Condo complex. Private & Quiet in Rear. Walk to Pool. Tree Lined View Beyond Decked Courtyard while having maximum privacy off your front balcony & rear deck. Great area behind courtyard for family get-togethers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
58 Gladney Avenue
58 Gladney Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 3 bedroom ranch in Money Island sectionof Toms River. Enclosed front porch. Carpet in 2 bedrooms. Separate laundry room. Fenced yardNo pets, no smokers. Tenant must have minimum credit scores of 620.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
33 Turnberry Circle
33 Turnberry Circle, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1329 sqft
Beautiful rental, hardwood floors through out, two full updated baths, large closets and plenty of room for storage in basement. Quiet community with pool access. Close to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
13 Pumpshire Road
13 Pumpshire Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
124 Mount Lane
124 Mount Lane, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Amazing opportunity to rent this well cared for Bright and Sunny 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with an inground pool in the highly desired Silverton section of town.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
806 Conifer Street
806 Conifer Street, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
6 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT RENTAL, DOWNTOWN TOMS RIVER 2 BRS WITH NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH, GORGEOUS HARD WOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL A/C, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS RESTAURANTS AND MORE, OWNER IS UNCLE OF LISTING AGENT.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1924 Fiddlers
1924 Fiddlers Run, Toms River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4003 sqft
QUALITY of LIFE! GET OUT of the CITY and COME TO BEAUTIFUL TOMS RIVER! LEASE this Gorgeous Spacious Brick Front Colonial; 4,000 sq.ft of living space. 9 ft ceilings throughout the house; 2 story Family Room and Foyer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
15 Yellowstone Drive
15 Yellowstone Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming rental, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom Newport Model located in Holiday City Silverton. Home will feature an updated kitchen, updated flooring through out home, updated bathroom, and a beautiful patio area out back perfect for summer time bbqs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
750 Fischer Boulevard
750 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Amazing opportunity to rent this 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom ranch. There is new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bright white cabinets. Beautiful floors throughout the home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
24 Charlen Road
24 Charlen Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
Come to see this Beautiful, Well Maintained 3 Bed 1.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
24 Captains Drive
24 Captains Drive, Toms River, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
4000 sqft
Wonderful 4000 sq.ft. home available for year round rental. 3 story. 1st floor family room, kitchen, laundry room, full bath. All with ceramic flooring. Sliders to paver patio and T dock. Easy access to your boat.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Toms River, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Toms River renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Toms River 1 BedroomsToms River 2 BedroomsToms River 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsToms River 3 BedroomsToms River Apartments with Balcony
Toms River Apartments with GarageToms River Apartments with GymToms River Apartments with Hardwood FloorsToms River Apartments with ParkingToms River Apartments with Pool
Toms River Apartments with Washer-DryerToms River Dog Friendly ApartmentsToms River Furnished ApartmentsToms River Luxury PlacesToms River Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJ
South Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community College