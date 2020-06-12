/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Toms River, NJ
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 Tudor Ct
908 Tudor Drive, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedroom house for rent - Property Id: 287945 Spacious 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a wonderful East Toms River neighborhood. Sun room, and patio for entertaining outdoors. Call today for a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
699 Bay Avenue
699 Bay Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Dover Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,380sqft! Charming Curb Appeal boasting
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
42 Lagoon Drive E
42 Lagoon Drive East, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Gorgeous, completely updated waterfront Silverton ranch available for annual rental. Enjoy waterfront living year round!! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room and family room on a large lagoon lot. Two driveways with plenty of space for water toys!
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
604 Rio Grande Drive
604 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1973 sqft
Great oppomurity to rent this beasutiful town home, new construction ,Lots of living space and an abundance of natural light make the Beethoven a townhome that lives like a single family.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
3332 Windsor Avenue
3332 Windsor Avenue, Toms River, NJ
The perfect winter rental!! Four big bedrooms and three full baths. One bedroom is on the first floor for guests, office or TV room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
3414 Lisbon Avenue
3414 Lisbon Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is an annual rental at 2200.00 per month the tenant pays the Realtor fee. Or a summer rental June July August September $5500.00 per month Water front 3 bedrooms 1 bath open floor plan fully furnished.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1405 King George Lane
1405 King George Ln, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1706 sqft
LOCATION is everything in a Condo complex. Private & Quiet in Rear. Walk to Pool. Tree Lined View Beyond Decked Courtyard while having maximum privacy off your front balcony & rear deck. Great area behind courtyard for family get-togethers.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1455 Randolph Street
1455 Randolph Street, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Come see a beautiful fresh 3 bed 2 bath house with lots of extra space and a beautiful backyard come a make this your home
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
58 Gladney Avenue
58 Gladney Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 3 bedroom ranch in Money Island sectionof Toms River. Enclosed front porch. Carpet in 2 bedrooms. Separate laundry room. Fenced yardNo pets, no smokers. Tenant must have minimum credit scores of 620.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
13 Pumpshire Road
13 Pumpshire Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
2292 S Tapestry Court
2292 Tapestry Court, Toms River, NJ
LOOKING FOR PRIVACY? look no more!! this 4 Bed home has so much to offer!! located at the end of a cul-de-sac- sac.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
524 Hollywood Avenue
524 Hollywood Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Hi come see the beautiful house available for rent
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
124 Mount Lane
124 Mount Lane, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Amazing opportunity to rent this well cared for Bright and Sunny 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with an inground pool in the highly desired Silverton section of town.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1924 Fiddlers
1924 Fiddlers Run, Toms River, NJ
QUALITY of LIFE! GET OUT of the CITY and COME TO BEAUTIFUL TOMS RIVER! LEASE this Gorgeous Spacious Brick Front Colonial; 4,000 sq.ft of living space. 9 ft ceilings throughout the house; 2 story Family Room and Foyer.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
24 Charlen Road
24 Charlen Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
Come to see this Beautiful, Well Maintained 3 Bed 1.
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
24 Captains Drive
24 Captains Drive, Toms River, NJ
Wonderful 4000 sq.ft. home available for year round rental. 3 story. 1st floor family room, kitchen, laundry room, full bath. All with ceramic flooring. Sliders to paver patio and T dock. Easy access to your boat.
1 of 38
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
44 Sand Creek Lane
44 Sand Creek Lane, Toms River, NJ
44 Sandcreek Ln - Ideal opportunity to rent this home with a cheerful Atmosphere in popular Silverton. This four bedroom home has an open floor plan and lots of livability. Situated on a corner lot and close to shopping, schools and the bay.
1 of 17
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
512 Roosevelt Avenue
512 Roosevelt Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Featured Listing. Mint freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1. 5 bath two story attached home, with a one car garage, separate driveway and fenced back yard. Full appliance package. New carpeting throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor.
1 of 11
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
3407 Bergen Avenue
3407 Bergen Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
WATERFRONT ANNUAL RENTAL 3 BR 1 1/2 BATH CLOSE TO BEACH BOARDWALK RESTURANTS SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
581 Bayview Drive
581 Bayview Drive, Toms River, NJ
Imagine spending your summer in this one of a kind bayfront home nestled right at the south bend of Bayview. Summer rental available monthly from May - Sept.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
204 Susquehanna Street
204 Susquehanna St, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Looking for more space?! Look no more! Gorgeous 3 bd 2.5 bath Townhouse for rent. Freshly painted, beautiful kitchen, 3 Spacious bedrooms. HW floors throughout. Deck off kitchen. W/D upstairs on bedroom level. Make your appointment today!
1 of 1
Last updated June 8 at 05:18pm
1 Unit Available
1866 Ensign Court
1866 Ensign Court, Toms River, NJ
Bayfront yearly rental. No pets no smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Toms River
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
99 S Main Street
99 South Main Street, South Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Charming Cape Cod style house on an oversized 100x200 property! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with a possible 4th bedroom in the basement.
