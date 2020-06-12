/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
46 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Toms River, NJ
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
33 Turnberry Circle
33 Turnberry Circle, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1329 sqft
Beautiful rental, hardwood floors through out, two full updated baths, large closets and plenty of room for storage in basement. Quiet community with pool access. Close to shopping and restaurants.
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.
750 Fischer Boulevard
750 Fischer Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Amazing opportunity to rent this 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom ranch. There is new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bright white cabinets. Beautiful floors throughout the home.
1019 Waters Edge Drive
1019 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Absolutely lovely move in condition 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a balcony. Driftwood model in sought-after Waters Edge Condo complex. Freshly painted throughout. New carpeting. Home has recently been updated.
1 MARTA COURT
1 Marta Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
Lions Head South Adult Community - Expanded Hawthorne Model Located on a Large Corner Lot. New ''Wood'' Laminate Floors in the Eat in Kitchen, Family Room, Halls and Master Bedroom. Open Floor Plan.
906 Rio Grande Drive
906 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
2254 sqft
Pictures are from the furnished model home, home is unfurnished & vacant. Welcome home to the luxury New Construction townhouses located in the Riverwood Chase complex in the highly desirable North Dover area in Toms River.
24 Milton Drive
24 Milton Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Senior 55+ upscale living at the Renaissance. Raphael model - over 1800 square feet - on the pond. New landscaping, freshly painted.
527 Sophee Lane
527 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Covington Village 55+ Adult Community. End unit, Caspian model. Two bedroom with 2 full baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 42'' cabinets and opens up to the living room.
130 Eleanor Road
130 Eleanor Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
Raphael Model Plus Sun Room @ Upscale Adult Community with many Amenities in a most desirable area. Hot Water Baseboard Heat, Indoor & Outdoor Pools fitness center, billiards,and Computer/library room. Clubhouse has a Deli for takeout and Catering.
Holiday City-Berkeley
2 Salerno Court
2 Salerno Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Totally redone Lakeview model in desirable HC Carefree community complete with all the amenities including screened in SunRoom...
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
30 Portebello Rd
30 Portebello Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Adult Community 55+ - Property Id: 292913 Beautiful corner brick front house. Too many extras to list. Lovely community with resort style pool, tennis courts and bacci Must be 55+ to rent. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1069 Canterbury Drive
1069 Canterbury Drive, Leisure Village West, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Desirable gas Ritz model home. New appliances, freshly painted, carpets just cleaned. Long driveway. Home move in ready. Gas fireplace in living room. Two full baths. Tenant pays all utilities, sewer and water.
Holiday Heights
26 Chesterfield Lane
26 Chesterfield Lane, Holiday Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
55+ Holiday Heights Adult Community. SHOREVIEW RENTAL. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. Tile floor throughout with laminate flooring in bedrooms. Florida room that is both heated and air conditioned leading to a private back yard.
124 Lincoln Avenue
124 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Seasonal townhouse style rental for $1000 a week, with off street parking and walking distance to beach and restaurants. Newly updated kitchen and baths, den on 2nd level could be additional bedroom.
2400 Grand Central Avenue
2400 Grand Central Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1100 sqft
BEACHES ARE OPEN IN LAVALLETTE, NJ! Summer 2020 weekly1 - week minimum rental in July and August. Relax on the beach with your Family! Vacation in a Family friendly town.
30 Buckingham Drive
30 Buckingham Drive, Leisure Village West, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1238 sqft
Great rental property, 2 bed rooms, 2 baths, eat-in kitchen, dining/living room combo and sun room. Home located in the adult community of Leisure Village West with a maximum 3 person occupancy in a 2 bed room home.
Leisure Knoll
24 Greenwich Avenue
24 Greenwich Avenue, Leisure Knoll, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 Greenwich Avenue in Leisure Knoll. View photos, descriptions and more!
256 Mantoloking Road
256 Mantoloking Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
2019 CONSTRUCTION - SPACIOUS (1600 sq. ft.
1 24th Avenue
1 24th Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL IN SO. SEASIDE PARK!! Oceanfront condo with a built in pool located in a peaceful area of the Jersey Shore.
Brielle
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
330 Sequoia Ct
330 Sequoia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
964 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2BR 2BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO - Property Id: 284618 POINTE O WOODS UPPER LEVEL END UNIT CONDO 2 BR 2 BATH. NEW WINDOWS, NEW FURNACE AND CENTRAL AC, NEW STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER.
