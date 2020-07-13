Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Toms River, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Toms River apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1054 Silverton Road
1054 Silverton Road, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Premium North Dover area! Come enjoy the privacy of this French colonial homestead, set back 200 ft. on a deep 2.25 acre fenced, wooded lot.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
905 Rio Grande Drive
905 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
2254 sqft
Pictures are from the furnished model home, home is unfurnished & vacant. Welcome home to the luxury New Construction townhouses located in the Riverwood Chase complex in the highly desirable North Dover area in Toms River.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
19 Barnes Lane
19 Barnes Ln, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual rental ready for immediate occupancy. Please be advised that a credit & background check is a must. Townhouse featuring sunken living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
730 Morris Boulevard
730 Morris Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
Great waterfront community. 3 bedroom 1 bath cape w/ 2 car garage and large back yard. Just minutes away from the beach.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
308 Susquehanna Street
308 Susquehanna St, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2 BR 2.5 BATH PLUS BONUS ROOM: This North Dover townhome has all the space and the amenities of a single family home in the RIVER WOOD CHASE.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
404 Schley Avenue
404 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
This large condo is 2 stories and could be exactly what you are looking for! It's features include 1,500 sqft.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1507 Stallion Circle E
1507 Stallion Cir E, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1796 sqft
Welcome home to 1507 Stallion Circle East! This beautiful 3 bed, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1864 Mount Juliano Lane
1864 Mount Juliano Lane, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Adult Community Rental 55+ Two nice size bedrooms, living/dining room, eat in kitchen, utility room with clothes washer and dryer. Enclosed front porch with storage closet.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3332 Windsor Avenue
3332 Windsor Avenue, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
The perfect winter rental!! Four big bedrooms and three full baths. One bedroom is on the first floor for guests, office or TV room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
58 Gladney Avenue
58 Gladney Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 3 bedroom ranch in Money Island sectionof Toms River. Enclosed front porch. Carpet in 2 bedrooms. Separate laundry room. Fenced yardNo pets, no smokers. Tenant must have minimum credit scores of 620.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
13 Pumpshire Road
13 Pumpshire Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2292 S Tapestry Court
2292 Tapestry Court, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
LOOKING FOR PRIVACY? look no more!! this 4 Bed home has so much to offer!! located at the end of a cul-de-sac- sac.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
806 Conifer Street
806 Conifer Street, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
6 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT RENTAL, DOWNTOWN TOMS RIVER 2 BRS WITH NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH, GORGEOUS HARD WOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL A/C, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS RESTAURANTS AND MORE, OWNER IS UNCLE OF LISTING AGENT.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
15 Yellowstone Drive
15 Yellowstone Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming rental, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom Newport Model located in Holiday City Silverton. Home will feature an updated kitchen, updated flooring through out home, updated bathroom, and a beautiful patio area out back perfect for summer time bbqs.

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
512 Roosevelt Avenue
512 Roosevelt Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Featured Listing. Mint freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1. 5 bath two story attached home, with a one car garage, separate driveway and fenced back yard. Full appliance package. New carpeting throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor.

1 of 11

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
3407 Bergen Avenue
3407 Bergen Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
WATERFRONT ANNUAL RENTAL 3 BR 1 1/2 BATH CLOSE TO BEACH BOARDWALK RESTURANTS SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
204 Susquehanna Street
204 Susquehanna St, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Looking for more space?! Look no more! Gorgeous 3 bd 2.5 bath Townhouse for rent. Freshly painted, beautiful kitchen, 3 Spacious bedrooms. HW floors throughout. Deck off kitchen. W/D upstairs on bedroom level. Make your appointment today!

1 of 1

Last updated June 8 at 05:18pm
1 Unit Available
1866 Ensign Court
1866 Ensign Court, Toms River, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Bayfront yearly rental. No pets no smoking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Toms River, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Toms River apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

