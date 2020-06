Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing opportunity to rent this 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom ranch. There is new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bright white cabinets. Beautiful floors throughout the home. The home also offers a deck for summer enjoyment and private fenced backyard. Close to major highways and beaches. Perfect for people with small business.