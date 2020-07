Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

This large condo is 2 stories and could be exactly what you are looking for! It's features include 1,500 sqft. of living space, hardwood floors throughout, living room that backs up to the woods for privacy, dining room with access to the balcony, laundry space, and more! The swimming pool and tennis courts are just parts of the great community amenities. Come take a look and you won't regret it. NO basement