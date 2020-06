Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The perfect winter rental!! Four big bedrooms and three full baths. One bedroom is on the first floor for guests, office or TV room. Gourmet Kitchen, living room with fireplace, Sliding doors to open porch with awning, that overlooks wide deep lagoon. Beautiful paver and stone yard for great entertaining...This waterfront has just what you need to enjoy your peaceful winter nights! NOT AVAILABLE YEAR ROUND. NO PETS or SMOKERS.