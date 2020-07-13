/
apartments with pool
161 Apartments for rent in Tinton Falls, NJ with pool
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,735
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
11 Beaumont Court
11 Beaumont Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Amazing location with lots of privacy! One of the very few units that has a wooded backyard. Immaculate two level home with hardwood flooring throughout, all newer windows, and an abundance of storage.
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,760
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
632 Timber Ridge Court
632 Timber Ridge Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1073 sqft
632 Timber Ridge Court is a luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment featuring a spacious layout, ample storage space and private balcony. In the spa-like bathroom, you will find ceramic tile floors and tub surrounds and granite vanity tops.
916 Timber Ridge Court
916 Timber Ridge Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1326 sqft
This luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home a features spacious layout, ample storage space and private patio. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry grace the gourmet kitchen.
Eatontown
62 Redwood Drive
62 Redwood Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1298 sqft
Move in ready! Rarely available 2 bedroom, 2.
Eatontown
50 Holly Drive
50 Holly Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Tinton Woods. Open floor plan-newer Kitchen with Corian Counters and Bosch appliances. Sliding door off living room leads to a paver patio and great yard.
Eatontown
8 Birch Lane
8 Birch Lane, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful renovated 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath condo at desirable Tinton Woods--ready for new tenant on August 1. Enjoy bucolic setting & wooded views from new patio.
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,314
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,924
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,029
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,964
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
869 sqft
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach.
Spring Lake Heights
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Manor at Spring Lake features convenient carefree living minutes from the beach, with an on-site management and maintenance team to take care of your every need in our full-service community.
Oakhurst
200 Oakhurst Road
200 Oakhurst Road, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL-Updated lovely home in the heart of Oakhurst. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage an amazing private yard large enough to add a pool.
Eatontown
107 Beacon Lane
107 Beacon Ln, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
ANNUAL RENTAL! This stylish residence is located within the Weston Landing development, at the center of upscale retail shopping, restaurants and the beautiful Jersey Shore beaches.
31 Oakes Road
31 Oakes Road, Rumson, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Beginning July 15, 20202 month minimum $40,000 per month.July 15, 2020 to September 15, 2020.Beautiful Waterfront, Fenced-In Pool. French Doors lead to a Lovely Patio for all your outdoor enjoyment. A short distance to Beach.
Little Silver
530 Little Silver Point Road
530 Little Silver Point Road, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
7400 sqft
**ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY** For those who want an exceptional custom built waterfront home with dock & boat ramp in one of the most coveted locations! Situated on 2.
1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.
25 Rawson Circle
25 Rawson Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
A true rare opportunity for a annual rental in the highly sought after Manor at Wayside. This private end unit townhouse is expansive with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage.
Red Bank
28 Riverside Avenue
28 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy dining on your private terrace w/ breathtaking views of the Navesink River. This 1BR/1bath upscale unit offers natural light (east), hardwood flrs, new designer blinds & custom doors. Updated kitchen, newly tile flr & new appliances.
27 Lexington Court
27 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Enjoy living at Shadow Lake Village!!Two spacious bedrooms, Living room, Dinning room and a good size kitchen!! Sun room as well. Walking closetes plenty storage!!Beautiful community with so much to offer, surrounded by Shadow Lake.
127 Larchwood Avenue
127 Larchwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,850
WINTER RENTAL: Amazing renovated 6 Bedroom and 5 Bath home in the heart of Oakhurst. New Flooring, Furniture, lighting, and landscaping! Full court basketball! Close proximity to multiple houses of worship and centrally located in the Jersey Shore.
325 Roosevelt Avenue
325 Roosevelt Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Winter Rental in Oakhurst!! Home is totally renovated and consists of new kitchen , new baths , wood floors , living room , dining room , porch and large backyard. Home is close to schools , transportation and stores.
