All apartments in Tenafly
Find more places like 288 COUNTY RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tenafly, NJ
/
288 COUNTY RD
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:18 AM

288 COUNTY RD

288 County Road · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tenafly
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

288 County Road, Tenafly, NJ 07670
Tenafly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$5,450

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Townhouse Treasure-Dazzling Newer Triplex Rental-5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths in sought after Tenafly location. Luxury, location & convenience come together in this generous 3000+-sq. ft. Townhome, replete w/ 2 car attached garage & wonderful outdoor spaces to enjoy the seasons. The Bright & Inviting open floor-plan, offers a welcoming entrance foyer, Impressive Chef's Kitchen w/ granite top Island, abundant cabinetry+space for informal dining. Gracious formal Dining space, nearby a guest marbled 1/2 Bath. Comfortable living space opens to Delightful backyard w/ deck. 2nd floor offers 4 Bedrooms, 3 stylish design full Baths. Highlights; Master bedroom w/ en-suite spa Marbled Bath; jacuzzi+shower, 2 sink vanity. The lower level features a family room/Den/ office; laundry room; storage. Access 2 car garage. Convenience of central vac.; 2 zone central A/C. Discover the charm of Tenafly known for Premier highly ranked Public Schools. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 COUNTY RD have any available units?
288 COUNTY RD has a unit available for $5,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 288 COUNTY RD have?
Some of 288 COUNTY RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 COUNTY RD currently offering any rent specials?
288 COUNTY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 COUNTY RD pet-friendly?
No, 288 COUNTY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tenafly.
Does 288 COUNTY RD offer parking?
Yes, 288 COUNTY RD offers parking.
Does 288 COUNTY RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 288 COUNTY RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 COUNTY RD have a pool?
No, 288 COUNTY RD does not have a pool.
Does 288 COUNTY RD have accessible units?
No, 288 COUNTY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 288 COUNTY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 288 COUNTY RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 288 COUNTY RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 288 COUNTY RD has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 288 COUNTY RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonegarth Apartments
30 Engle Street
Tenafly, NJ 07670

Similar Pages

Tenafly 1 BedroomsTenafly Apartments with Garages
Tenafly Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTenafly Apartments with Parking
Tenafly Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NY
Hackensack, NJUnion City, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJHarrison, NJElmsford, NYHasbrouck Heights, NJTarrytown, NYGuttenberg, NJDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJ
Great Neck, NYMaywood, NJLeonia, NJWood-Ridge, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYSilver Lake, NJSouth Nyack, NYPalisades Park, NJPaterson, NJEastchester, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity