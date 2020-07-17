288 COUNTY RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Townhouse Treasure-Dazzling Newer Triplex Rental-5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths in sought after Tenafly location. Luxury, location & convenience come together in this generous 3000+-sq. ft. Townhome, replete w/ 2 car attached garage & wonderful outdoor spaces to enjoy the seasons. The Bright & Inviting open floor-plan, offers a welcoming entrance foyer, Impressive Chef's Kitchen w/ granite top Island, abundant cabinetry+space for informal dining. Gracious formal Dining space, nearby a guest marbled 1/2 Bath. Comfortable living space opens to Delightful backyard w/ deck. 2nd floor offers 4 Bedrooms, 3 stylish design full Baths. Highlights; Master bedroom w/ en-suite spa Marbled Bath; jacuzzi+shower, 2 sink vanity. The lower level features a family room/Den/ office; laundry room; storage. Access 2 car garage. Convenience of central vac.; 2 zone central A/C. Discover the charm of Tenafly known for Premier highly ranked Public Schools. Don't miss out!