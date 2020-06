10 Nelson Place

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court wine room

ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE ON A SECLUDED CUL-DE-SAC ON THE EAST HILL OF TENAFLY. CUSTOM BUILT SMART HOME ON OVER AN ACRE, AND OVER 10,000 SQFT. OF LIVING SPACE, THIS HOME OFFERS A MODERN OPEN LAYOUT WITH MANY ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS AND PERFECT FOR INDOOR & OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING. FIRST FLOOR BOASTS A SPACIOUS ROTUNDA ENTRY FOYER, SKYLIGHTS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, VAULTED CEILING, EAT IN KITCHEN, BAR, BRIGHT & OPEN LIVING ROOM. KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM DOORS LEAD TO BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED GARDEN, BLUESTONE PATIO, BBQ AREA, IN-GROUND HEATED SALT-WATER POOL & TENNIS COURT WITH OUTDOOR LIGHTING. LIBRARY OVERLOOKS LUSCIOUS LANDSCAPING. THE RESORT-LIKE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE HAS A FIREPLACE, OVERSIZED HIS & HER WALK-IN CLOSETS & BATHROOMS AND A STEAM SHOWER. SECOND FLOOR HAS 5 EN-SUITE BEDROOMS & RECREATION ROOM. LOWER LEVEL OFFERS A MOVIE THEATRE, WINE ROOM, REC., BATH & STORAGE. 3 CAR HEATED GARAGE & DRIVEWAY. ENJOY TENAFLY'S EXCELLENT SCHOOLS, 5 MI. TO GW BRIDGE.