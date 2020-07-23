All apartments in Sussex County
24 BRAMBLE CT
Last updated July 21 2020 at 6:30 AM

24 BRAMBLE CT

24 Bramble Court · No Longer Available
Location

24 Bramble Court, Sussex County, NJ 07419

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning 2 BR, 2 Full Bath renovated condo with top of the line quality. Cathedral ceilings. Enjoy on-site award winning golf courses and restaurants. Skiing & Minerals Sports Club is minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 BRAMBLE CT have any available units?
24 BRAMBLE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sussex County, NJ.
What amenities does 24 BRAMBLE CT have?
Some of 24 BRAMBLE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 BRAMBLE CT currently offering any rent specials?
24 BRAMBLE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 BRAMBLE CT pet-friendly?
No, 24 BRAMBLE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sussex County.
Does 24 BRAMBLE CT offer parking?
No, 24 BRAMBLE CT does not offer parking.
Does 24 BRAMBLE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 BRAMBLE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 BRAMBLE CT have a pool?
No, 24 BRAMBLE CT does not have a pool.
Does 24 BRAMBLE CT have accessible units?
No, 24 BRAMBLE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 24 BRAMBLE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 BRAMBLE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 BRAMBLE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 BRAMBLE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
