pike county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 11:23 PM
27 Apartments for rent in Pike County, PA📍
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
112 Ludlow Court
112 Ludlow Court, Saw Creek, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1626 sqft
Try before you buy! This is a perfect opportunity to get out of the city and see what the Poconos can offer! Beautifully furnished 3 bedroom situated on an idyllic cul-de-sac in amenity filled Saw Creek.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
211 Dorchester Dr Lot 1196 Sec 17
211 Dorchester Drive, Saw Creek, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
211 Dorchester Dr Lot 1196 Sec 17 Available 08/01/20 A Frame Chalet for Rent in Amenity Filled Community!!! - Take $50 dollars off of the rental amount if you pay your rent ON or BEFORE the 1st of every month prior to 5PM.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5031 Woodbridge Dr E
5031 Woodbridge Drive, Saw Creek, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1316 sqft
This Newly Renovated Contemporary home has an OPEN FLOOR PLAN with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Close to the main gate. Community filled with amenities.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2109 Apley Dr
2109 Apley Drive, Saw Creek, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2113 sqft
Don't look any further, this move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath raised ranch in the beautiful amenity filled Saw Creek Estates. This home offers an open concept with cathedral ceilings & fully equipped kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
4295 Winchester Way
4295 Winchester Way, Saw Creek, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
EVERYTHING INCLUDED but the cable! All utilities included. 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. Friendly owner uses basement studio and is hardly ever there. Call or text Ron today directly at (516) 410-5323.
Results within 1 mile of Pike County
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
14 Sullivan Avenue
14 Sullivan Avenue, Port Jervis, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable Rental in a Beautiful Victorian Home. 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, Living Room & Kitchen. 2nd Floor. Great Commuter Location. Close to Stores, Restaurants and Major Highways. Application required. Good Credit a must. No pets.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2309 Woodcrest Drive
2309 Woodcrest Drive, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1218 sqft
Beautiful Ranch Style Home offered in Peaceful Lake of The Pines! - A $50 DISCOUNT IS OFFERED OFF OF THE MONTHLY RENTAL AMOUNT FOR PAYMENTS MADE ON OR BEFORE THE 1ST OF EACH MONTH BY 5PM Step into this peaceful ranch style home with new carpet and
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5113 Pony Trail Way
5113 Pony Trail Way, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1920 sqft
Unique Home On A Large flat Lot Located In Lovely Leisure Lands... With Nature all around.This Home Offers Hardwood & Tiled Flooring, Spacious Kitchen With Eat In Dining Area, Large Deck For Entertaining and Enjoying Nature.
Results within 5 miles of Pike County
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
9 Reservoir Avenue
9 Reservoir Avenue, Port Jervis, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1037 sqft
*******VERY GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED **********No garage Oh So charming !! This lovely home is on a tree lined street of well-maintained homes. A Sweet wrap around porch greets you to this spotless home on a corner lot.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1039 Dancing Ridge Road
1039 Dancing Ridge Road, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
Located in Pocono Wild Haven Est is this completely updated and move in ready Ranch home.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8341 Shannon Dr
8341 Shannon Drive, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in ready 2BR 1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
254 CLOVE RD
254 Clove Road, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$925
Renovated 1 Bedroom Condo/Apartment In Desirable High Point Country Club!!! Freshly Painted, Private Porch, Lake/Water View & Much More!!! Must See! Call Today! NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Great Rental!! Enjoy Amenities Such as ...
1 of 20
Last updated April 13 at 12:09 PM
1 Unit Available
8408 Porcupine Dr
8408 Porcupine Drive, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2080 sqft
This newly remodeled, 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms house offers all you need with the over-sized master bedroom, one car garage, and a fire place. Located in a community filled with many great amenities.
1 of 21
Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
4105 Rosetree Cir
4105 Rose Tree Circle, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
Contemporary with Flair!! Open floor plan!3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths. Living room with stone faced, wood burning fireplace. 2nd floor is the Master Suite featuring a loft area with skylight, bedroom with 2 closets.
1 of 10
Last updated March 9 at 09:51 PM
1 Unit Available
2232 Overlook Dr
2232 Overlook Drive, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Great Opportunity - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch for Rent. - Fresh paint - some New flooring - Fireplace - 2 Large decks. Amenity filled community - Tenant pays $175. Reg fee. Pet Ok upon approval & Pet deposit.
Results within 10 miles of Pike County
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
161 Daffodil Drive
161 Daffodil Drive, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3355 sqft
Spacious Rental in the lovely Blue Mountain Estates.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
531 Main Street
531 Main Street, Gouldsboro, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1184 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties Moscow (570) 842-9531, HEATHER L KISHEL (570) 842-9531: Enjoy the spacious room in this 2 bedroom second floor apartment in this historic home in the town of Gouldsboro. NOT PETSNeat and clean !
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
676 Route 519
676 County Road 519, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Available 09/01/20 676 Route 519 - Property Id: 320903 OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/18 from 11-1. Due to many inquiries will do first viewing of the property on 7/18. This 2 bedroom Great Country ranch home on .93 acres of property.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Eagles Ridge
6 Learn Lane
6 Learn Lane, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1630 sqft
6 Learn Lane Available 08/01/20 Move Into This Newly Renovated 4BR-2BA - W?OW!!! This Property is Professionally Managed and Qualifies for a $50 Incentive.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1167 Hunter Drive
1167 Hunter Drive, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Clean, Brite, Cheery- 2 Bed 1 Bath, Shed, Large Deck, Gas Fireplace. Located in Amenity filled community.No Pets please! Tenant Pays for HOA Tenant registration fee..
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
726 Milford Rd
726 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Immediately. Second floor apartment in Strawberry Fields Plaza near Eagle Valley Corners. Clean, bright 1-bedroom apartment with walk-in closet.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
66 Kinney Ave
66 Kinney Avenue, Mount Pocono, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
CONTACT LISTING AGENT AT 570-807-1965 for ALL Showing Appointments.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
363 Coach Rd
363 Coach Road, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
IMMACULATE!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Bi-Level Home with a SPACIOUS Living Room, vaulted ceilings & FIREPLACE. Like NEW!Call or Text (516) 410-5323 to schedule a showing.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
503 N Courtland St
503 North Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
4 Bedroom Recently Updated Duplex In Town. Modern Kitchen,Laundry Hook Up On 1st Floor, Full Basement For Storage. Off Street Parking, Gas Heat, Close to ESU & Hospital.
