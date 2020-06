Amenities

Convenient location for everything Summit has to offer, yet tucked back on a quiet street. With close proximity to Summit downtown, train station and schools this home is a perfect choice. This renovated apartment offers an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room, nice size bedrooms and newer appliances and bamboo floors throughout. Private basement with washer and dryer. Apartment is one side of the duplex. Each side apartment has one car parking & extra charge for second car parking. No pets. Brayton Elementary School!