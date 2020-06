Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This home has been beautifully remodeled to reflect the coastal charm of Spring Lake. Enjoy your summer spending time at the beach, shopping downtown, or stopping in at one of the restaurants for a bite to eat. This home is close to all Spring Lake has to offer. Don't miss out on securing your summer plans now. Summer weekly rate, $4,500This home is also available on a weekly basis throughout the year.