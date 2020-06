Amenities

Great Summer Rental in beautiful Spring Lake. First floor has screened in porch, kitchen and laundry. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, living room, and bath. One parking spot. Amenities include washer, dryer, internet/cable, outdoor shower, gas grill. Furnished. Available full season 05/22/2020 to 09/07/2020 for 18,500. Available monthly 5/22/2020 to 6/26/2020 for $4,000; 6/27/2020 to 7/31/2020 for $8,000; and 8/01/2020 to 9/07/2020 for $9,000