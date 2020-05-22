47 South Boulevard

Amenities

Exceptional 7 bedroom, 7.5 bath waterfront custom colonial located at the beautiful north end of Spring Lake. just a few homes away from the beach and short bike ride to downtown. This home has an incredible open floor plan and features beautiful hardwood floors, crown moldings, custom built-in cabinetry, granite/marble counter tops, stainless appliances plus so much more. Beautiful water views of Lake Como from all the balconies. All bedrooms have private bathrooms. Private fenced in backyard patio and side gazebo with great water views. 1 king in master, 1 bdrm with 2 singles, 1 bedroom with double, 4 bedrooms with queen beds. Available end of June and first 3 weeks in July and available for last 3 weeks of august until 9/7. RENTAL AMOUNT IS $15,000 PER WEEK.