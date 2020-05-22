All apartments in Spring Lake
Location

47 South Boulevard, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 8 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional 7 bedroom, 7.5 bath waterfront custom colonial located at the beautiful north end of Spring Lake. just a few homes away from the beach and short bike ride to downtown. This home has an incredible open floor plan and features beautiful hardwood floors, crown moldings, custom built-in cabinetry, granite/marble counter tops, stainless appliances plus so much more. Beautiful water views of Lake Como from all the balconies. All bedrooms have private bathrooms. Private fenced in backyard patio and side gazebo with great water views. 1 king in master, 1 bdrm with 2 singles, 1 bedroom with double, 4 bedrooms with queen beds. Available end of June and first 3 weeks in July and available for last 3 weeks of august until 9/7. RENTAL AMOUNT IS $15,000 PER WEEK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 South Boulevard have any available units?
47 South Boulevard has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 South Boulevard have?
Some of 47 South Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 South Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
47 South Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 South Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 47 South Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 47 South Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 47 South Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 47 South Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 South Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 South Boulevard have a pool?
No, 47 South Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 47 South Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 47 South Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 47 South Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 South Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 South Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 South Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
