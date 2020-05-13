All apartments in Spring Lake
Spring Lake, NJ
317 Worthington Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:48 PM

317 Worthington Avenue

317 Worthington Avenue · (732) 449-2777
Location

317 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

Enjoy the lovely North End location, just a few blocks to beach.This home features 4 floors of gracious living. Gourmet kitchen with ss appliances, cherry cabinets & granite counter-tops that opens into dining area and living room. The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 3rd floor sleeps 4 with a private full bathroom. Finished basement with 50'' flat screen TV. This home sleeps 10, perfect for two families to share. Rental includes 5 beach/pool badges and 2 bikes. Smoke free home. Owner will consider 1 dog only on a case by case basis. No cats. Available for either July or August. Price is per week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Worthington Avenue have any available units?
317 Worthington Avenue has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 317 Worthington Avenue have?
Some of 317 Worthington Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Worthington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
317 Worthington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Worthington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Worthington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 317 Worthington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 317 Worthington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 317 Worthington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Worthington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Worthington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 317 Worthington Avenue has a pool.
Does 317 Worthington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 317 Worthington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Worthington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Worthington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Worthington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Worthington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
