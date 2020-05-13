317 Worthington Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage pool

Enjoy the lovely North End location, just a few blocks to beach.This home features 4 floors of gracious living. Gourmet kitchen with ss appliances, cherry cabinets & granite counter-tops that opens into dining area and living room. The 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 3rd floor sleeps 4 with a private full bathroom. Finished basement with 50'' flat screen TV. This home sleeps 10, perfect for two families to share. Rental includes 5 beach/pool badges and 2 bikes. Smoke free home. Owner will consider 1 dog only on a case by case basis. No cats. Available for either July or August. Price is per week.