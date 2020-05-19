303 1st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Avail Sept. 2020 for winter or annual. Perfect Rental! Custom finished contemporary colonial just one block to beach and two blocks to S. End Pav. Impeccably maintained and stylishly furnished with a dynamic flow, this inviting home offers a spacious living room, a cook's kitchen with adjacent dining room, and a cozy family room. The second floor features a master suite with morning balcony, 2 guest bedrooms and well-equipped laundry room, while the 3rd floor loft is a quiet space for reading/working that easily converts to additional sleeping quarters. Crisp white walls and splashes of color throughout complement the warm oak floors and simply tiled bathrooms. European bath fixtures and appliances complete the clean lines of this comfortable home. Winter 2020 @ $3200/mo. $6K/mo Annual.