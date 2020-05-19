All apartments in Spring Lake
Find more places like 303 1st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Lake, NJ
/
303 1st Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

303 1st Avenue

303 1st Avenue · (732) 449-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Lake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

303 1st Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Avail Sept. 2020 for winter or annual. Perfect Rental! Custom finished contemporary colonial just one block to beach and two blocks to S. End Pav. Impeccably maintained and stylishly furnished with a dynamic flow, this inviting home offers a spacious living room, a cook's kitchen with adjacent dining room, and a cozy family room. The second floor features a master suite with morning balcony, 2 guest bedrooms and well-equipped laundry room, while the 3rd floor loft is a quiet space for reading/working that easily converts to additional sleeping quarters. Crisp white walls and splashes of color throughout complement the warm oak floors and simply tiled bathrooms. European bath fixtures and appliances complete the clean lines of this comfortable home. Winter 2020 @ $3200/mo. $6K/mo Annual.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 1st Avenue have any available units?
303 1st Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 1st Avenue have?
Some of 303 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
303 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 303 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 303 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 303 1st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 303 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 303 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 303 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 303 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 303 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 303 1st Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Spring Lake 1 BedroomsSpring Lake 2 Bedrooms
Spring Lake Apartments with BalconySpring Lake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Spring Lake Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYBay Park, NY
Browns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJBeach Haven West, NJHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity