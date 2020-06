Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful apartment located in the heart of Spring Lake and available for annual or summer. Great in town location just a couple of blocks to the beach and or train station. Enjoy all that this quiet shore community has to offer . Unit is beautiful ,bright. Rent for annual is $1900 per month and also available for summer.see separate listing for $24.000.