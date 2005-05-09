2005 5th Avenue

Amenities

Just Listed! Spring Lake rental available any consecutive two weeks period from July 4th to August 15th @ $5500/week plus utilities*. Includes 5 beach & Pool badges with a locker at the North End pavilion. Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a breezy front porch. Enjoy outdoor dining on the oversized deck, BBQ grill and outdoor hot/cold shower. Make your plans for a family vacation in this desirable town. Located within a short distance to the public park/playground and Hoffmans Ice Cream! Bring your bicycles to ride to the lake or beach. The owners are offering their comfortable home for the first time providing everything to make this a memorable stay...you may just want to return next year. *Linens and sheets included. Sorry no pets , no smoking/vape. call today!