556 Ocean Road

WOW! So Close to the Beach! Huge yard makes it easy to have guests and still keep a healthy social distance. Fully renovated, first floor 3 bedroom home w/large yard just 5 blocks to beach; a few houses from Spring Lake. A+ location for commuting by train or bus. Hardwood flooring throughout. Bright & clean! Great schools! Summer 2020, weekly, monthly or annual rental. Use of basement for plenty of storage, washer/dryer too! Free Wifi. No need for a car if you are commuting by train as train station is within blocks. Bus stop just up the street on Rt. 71 - July=$10,000 / August=$10,000 / July & August=$3,200 per week / Annual starting 7/1=$2,600/month