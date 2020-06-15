All apartments in Spring Lake Heights
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:14 AM

556 Ocean Road

556 Ocean Road · (973) 464-2823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

556 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Spring Lake Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
WOW! So Close to the Beach! Huge yard makes it easy to have guests and still keep a healthy social distance. Fully renovated, first floor 3 bedroom home w/large yard just 5 blocks to beach; a few houses from Spring Lake. A+ location for commuting by train or bus. Hardwood flooring throughout. Bright & clean! Great schools! Summer 2020, weekly, monthly or annual rental. Use of basement for plenty of storage, washer/dryer too! Free Wifi. No need for a car if you are commuting by train as train station is within blocks. Bus stop just up the street on Rt. 71 - July=$10,000 / August=$10,000 / July & August=$3,200 per week / Annual starting 7/1=$2,600/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 Ocean Road have any available units?
556 Ocean Road has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 556 Ocean Road have?
Some of 556 Ocean Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 556 Ocean Road currently offering any rent specials?
556 Ocean Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 Ocean Road pet-friendly?
No, 556 Ocean Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake Heights.
Does 556 Ocean Road offer parking?
No, 556 Ocean Road does not offer parking.
Does 556 Ocean Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 556 Ocean Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 Ocean Road have a pool?
No, 556 Ocean Road does not have a pool.
Does 556 Ocean Road have accessible units?
No, 556 Ocean Road does not have accessible units.
Does 556 Ocean Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 556 Ocean Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 556 Ocean Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 556 Ocean Road does not have units with air conditioning.
