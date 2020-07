Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

An amazing Winter Rental in a sought after Spring Lake Heights neighborhood! (flexible for September 1 to June 15th) This charming and spacious ranch straight out of a magazine offers the complete package. The house features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, attached garage, laundry, open concept, kitchen living and family room, hardwood flooring, outdoor patio and more. Take action to secure this amazing offering. No smoking, credit and application required. Schedule your showing today!