South Plainfield, NJ
634 English Court - 1
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

634 English Court - 1

634 English Court · (908) 720-2889
Location

634 English Court, South Plainfield, NJ 07080
South Plainfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,849

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
LUXURY FULLY REBUILT 2 BED 2 FULL BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT AT TRADITIONS SOUTH PLAINFIELD NJ

Fully rebuilt brand new interiors kitchen bath room. 2 bed room 2 full bath condo available at the desirable Traditions community

All appliances in the kitchen are new.

New carpet.

Freshly painted.

New bath room tiles, floorings.

High ceiling

Fire place.

Feels like a home and not a condo/apartment

Full washer and Dryer

Central heat and air

Great community.

Very good common facilities like club house, Gym, Swimming pool.

School bus comes inside the community

Very safe

Walking distance to Middle sex mall Target, Five Guys, Panda Express and more

Close to Walmart, Costco, Sams club

Close to Edison, Metuchen station Commuters delight

Pet Friendly

Dedicated Car Parking

THE ONLY COMPANY MAINTAINED CONDO. WITH DEDICATED MAINTENANCE TEAM, 24/7 CUSTOMER SERVICE

Condo features and professional management. Best of both the worlds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 English Court - 1 have any available units?
634 English Court - 1 has a unit available for $1,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 634 English Court - 1 have?
Some of 634 English Court - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 English Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
634 English Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 English Court - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 634 English Court - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 634 English Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 634 English Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 634 English Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 English Court - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 English Court - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 634 English Court - 1 has a pool.
Does 634 English Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 634 English Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 634 English Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 English Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 634 English Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 634 English Court - 1 has units with air conditioning.
