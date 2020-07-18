634 English Court - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool

LUXURY FULLY REBUILT 2 BED 2 FULL BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT AT TRADITIONS SOUTH PLAINFIELD NJ



Fully rebuilt brand new interiors kitchen bath room. 2 bed room 2 full bath condo available at the desirable Traditions community



All appliances in the kitchen are new.



New carpet.



Freshly painted.



New bath room tiles, floorings.



High ceiling



Fire place.



Feels like a home and not a condo/apartment



Full washer and Dryer



Central heat and air



Great community.



Very good common facilities like club house, Gym, Swimming pool.



School bus comes inside the community



Very safe



Walking distance to Middle sex mall Target, Five Guys, Panda Express and more



Close to Walmart, Costco, Sams club



Close to Edison, Metuchen station Commuters delight



Pet Friendly



Dedicated Car Parking



THE ONLY COMPANY MAINTAINED CONDO. WITH DEDICATED MAINTENANCE TEAM, 24/7 CUSTOMER SERVICE



Condo features and professional management. Best of both the worlds.