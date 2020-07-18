634 English Court - 1

Amenities
LUXURY FULLY REBUILT 2 BED 2 FULL BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT AT TRADITIONS SOUTH PLAINFIELD NJ
Fully rebuilt brand new interiors kitchen bath room. 2 bed room 2 full bath condo available at the desirable Traditions community
All appliances in the kitchen are new.
New carpet.
Freshly painted.
New bath room tiles, floorings.
High ceiling
Fire place.
Feels like a home and not a condo/apartment
Full washer and Dryer
Central heat and air
Great community.
Very good common facilities like club house, Gym, Swimming pool.
School bus comes inside the community
Very safe
Walking distance to Middle sex mall Target, Five Guys, Panda Express and more
Close to Walmart, Costco, Sams club
Close to Edison, Metuchen station Commuters delight
Pet Friendly
Dedicated Car Parking
THE ONLY COMPANY MAINTAINED CONDO. WITH DEDICATED MAINTENANCE TEAM, 24/7 CUSTOMER SERVICE
Condo features and professional management. Best of both the worlds.