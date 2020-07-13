/
pet friendly apartments
63 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in South Plainfield, NJ
South Plainfield
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,601
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
South Plainfield
634 English Court - 1
634 English Court, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
LUXURY FULLY REBUILT 2 BED 2 FULL BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT AT TRADITIONS SOUTH PLAINFIELD NJ Fully rebuilt brand new interiors kitchen bath room.
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Plainfield
1257-59 ARLINGTON AVE
1257-59 Arlington Avenue, Plainfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Just renovated 4 bedroom 1/2 duplex with a full basement and a back yard for your enjoyment . Great location close to Cedar Brook Park . Pets restrictions.
Plainfield
610 W 8th St
610 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly renovated townhouse 2 bedroom 1.5 bhatroom - Property Id: 249705 Newly renovated townhouse with balcony on 2nd Flr, private patio, enclosed patio 1st floor, access to common area, all new appliances, 2 parking spaces.
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,685
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,627
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,613
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,718
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
910 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,647
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
Highland Park
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,325
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
700 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Premiere Residences
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,960
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
982 sqft
Introducing Premiere Residences, New Brunswick’s newest collection of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom luxury rentals.
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
810 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Highland Park
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.
326 VICTOR ST
326 Victor Street, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Immaculately maintained 3 BR, 2BTH RENTAL situated in one of the most desirable locations in town! Open EIK w/S/S appliances, granite counter tops. Private fenced in backyard with deck and full, finished basement. Washer/Dryer, storage room.
64 Tower Rd
64 Tower Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
The house is on convenient and street of Tower Rd - Property Id: 249311 The house is on convenient and quite street of Tower Rd . 2 large bedrooms 1 full bath, kitchen and living room. Close to Oak tree Rd and Metropak train station.
