Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated oven refrigerator

Completely renovated sunlit 2nd fl unit has brand new appliances, hardwood floors throughout & plenty of closet & storage space. Close to highways, shopping & public transportation. Laundry in unit! A portion of the basement may be used by storage by the tenant.Tenant is responsible for first $150 of repairs