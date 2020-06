Amenities

Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Additional 2 Bonus Room on the third floor with finished Attic space for A Home office in downtown Somerville. Recently Renovated with Brand New Kitchen and Appliances with granite counter tops. Hardwood floor throughout and freshly painted interior. Great Location 1 Block from RWJ University Hospital (walk to work)and walking distance to downtown Somerville. Convenient to all shopping, Bus and Train Station.Tenant Responsible for $100 of repair bill for each occasion.Tenant will provide Renter's Insurance at the exchange of keys.No Smoking.No Pets.