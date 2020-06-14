All apartments in Somerville
Somerville, NJ
142 W CLIFF ST
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

142 W CLIFF ST

142 West Cliff Street · No Longer Available
Location

142 West Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ 08876

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 4 full bath Craftsman Style home. Gourmet kitchen boasts large center island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & recessed lighting. French doors from the kitchen lead to deck and private yard. Living room with hardwood floors, wood beamed ceiling and brick wood burning fireplace. Three generous size bedrooms and 2 full baths on the second floor. Finished basement with laundry and full bath, great space for extra entertaining. The spacious, shaded front porch and lovely back yard provide relaxing outdoor space. Conveniently located to Downtown Somerville, Parks, NJ Transit Train and Bus, Shopping and Highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 W CLIFF ST have any available units?
142 W CLIFF ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, NJ.
What amenities does 142 W CLIFF ST have?
Some of 142 W CLIFF ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 W CLIFF ST currently offering any rent specials?
142 W CLIFF ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 W CLIFF ST pet-friendly?
No, 142 W CLIFF ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 142 W CLIFF ST offer parking?
Yes, 142 W CLIFF ST does offer parking.
Does 142 W CLIFF ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 W CLIFF ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 W CLIFF ST have a pool?
No, 142 W CLIFF ST does not have a pool.
Does 142 W CLIFF ST have accessible units?
No, 142 W CLIFF ST does not have accessible units.
Does 142 W CLIFF ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 W CLIFF ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 W CLIFF ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 W CLIFF ST does not have units with air conditioning.
