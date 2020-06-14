142 W CLIFF ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 4 full bath Craftsman Style home. Gourmet kitchen boasts large center island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & recessed lighting. French doors from the kitchen lead to deck and private yard. Living room with hardwood floors, wood beamed ceiling and brick wood burning fireplace. Three generous size bedrooms and 2 full baths on the second floor. Finished basement with laundry and full bath, great space for extra entertaining. The spacious, shaded front porch and lovely back yard provide relaxing outdoor space. Conveniently located to Downtown Somerville, Parks, NJ Transit Train and Bus, Shopping and Highways!