Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Location! A few short blocks from trendy downtown Somerville, this spacious unit has fresh paint, HWD flrs, open flr plan, W/D hook-ups in basement, along with a designated storage area. Exclusive parking lot for tenants. Central A/C, Close to dining, shops, houses of worship, schools, public trans., and major highways. Tenant background check required at applicants expense of $35. Tenant responsible for the first $100 of repairs. Tenant must get insurance. No pets.