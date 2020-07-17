60 SENTINEL DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Absolutely beautifully Elkins model located in the desirable Patriot Ridge section of the Hills. Gorgeous expanded 2-story family room w/ fireplace open to the kitchen. Two story Foyer opens to the livingroom. Large office w/ built-ins. The kitchen has breakfast area, large center island, & pantry. Newly refinished hardwood flooring on the 1st flr. 2nd flr features 4 generously sized bedrooms, including spacious master suite w/sitting RM, 3 HUGE walk-in closet & large master bath. Front & rear staircases. Freshly painted interior. 3 car oversized garage. The private, level yard has a lovely blue stone patio and plenty of space for entertainment. Basking Ridge is one of the top rated school districts in NJ. The Hills offers pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, walking paths! Easy access to Highways 78 and 287.