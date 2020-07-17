All apartments in Somerset County
60 SENTINEL DR
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

60 SENTINEL DR

60 Sentinel Drive · (732) 727-2285
Location

60 Sentinel Drive, Somerset County, NJ 07920

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Absolutely beautifully Elkins model located in the desirable Patriot Ridge section of the Hills. Gorgeous expanded 2-story family room w/ fireplace open to the kitchen. Two story Foyer opens to the livingroom. Large office w/ built-ins. The kitchen has breakfast area, large center island, & pantry. Newly refinished hardwood flooring on the 1st flr. 2nd flr features 4 generously sized bedrooms, including spacious master suite w/sitting RM, 3 HUGE walk-in closet & large master bath. Front & rear staircases. Freshly painted interior. 3 car oversized garage. The private, level yard has a lovely blue stone patio and plenty of space for entertainment. Basking Ridge is one of the top rated school districts in NJ. The Hills offers pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, walking paths! Easy access to Highways 78 and 287.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 SENTINEL DR have any available units?
60 SENTINEL DR has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 SENTINEL DR have?
Some of 60 SENTINEL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 SENTINEL DR currently offering any rent specials?
60 SENTINEL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 SENTINEL DR pet-friendly?
No, 60 SENTINEL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 60 SENTINEL DR offer parking?
Yes, 60 SENTINEL DR offers parking.
Does 60 SENTINEL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 SENTINEL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 SENTINEL DR have a pool?
Yes, 60 SENTINEL DR has a pool.
Does 60 SENTINEL DR have accessible units?
No, 60 SENTINEL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 60 SENTINEL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 SENTINEL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 SENTINEL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 SENTINEL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
