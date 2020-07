Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Turn the key and move into this Madison Village bright and sunny home, Open floor plan which includes an updated kitchen. Ceramic tile floor in kitchen, foyer and bath. Bonus family room/den room which can be used an office or 2nd bedroom. Built in organizer in allclosets. Large storage in basement. Garage with opener. Great location nearby top rated schools, NYC transportation and shopping!