All apartments in Somerset County
Find more places like 18 ENCAMPMENT DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerset County, NJ
/
18 ENCAMPMENT DR
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

18 ENCAMPMENT DR

18 Encampment Drive · (908) 766-0085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

18 Encampment Drive, Somerset County, NJ 07921

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2-bedroom unit with patio in the Crestmont Hills section of the Hills - overlooking peaceful undeveloped woods. Convenient central location for commuters. Enjoy everything the Hills offers! Well-kept unit has many perks, including a bright breakfast room, lots of closets and wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Updated recently with new stainless steel appliances, tile floors in kitchen and entry, interior paint and carpeting. Laundry in unit with washer and dryer provided by the landlord. Master bedroom has two large closets and newer ceiling fan. Master bath has large stall shower and double sinks. Enjoy all the Hills amenities like pool, clubhouse, jogging paths, tennis courts and playground. Located near major highways (287, 78 and 202/206) and train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 ENCAMPMENT DR have any available units?
18 ENCAMPMENT DR has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 ENCAMPMENT DR have?
Some of 18 ENCAMPMENT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 ENCAMPMENT DR currently offering any rent specials?
18 ENCAMPMENT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 ENCAMPMENT DR pet-friendly?
No, 18 ENCAMPMENT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 18 ENCAMPMENT DR offer parking?
Yes, 18 ENCAMPMENT DR offers parking.
Does 18 ENCAMPMENT DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 ENCAMPMENT DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 ENCAMPMENT DR have a pool?
Yes, 18 ENCAMPMENT DR has a pool.
Does 18 ENCAMPMENT DR have accessible units?
No, 18 ENCAMPMENT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 18 ENCAMPMENT DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 ENCAMPMENT DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 ENCAMPMENT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 ENCAMPMENT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 18 ENCAMPMENT DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street
Somerset, NJ 08873
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr
Watchung, NJ 07069
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd
Somerset, NJ 08873
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A
Somerset, NJ 08873
The Lena
100 River Park Dr
Raritan, NJ 08869
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St
North Plainfield, NJ 07060

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJOld Bridge, NJ
Somerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJBound Brook, NJSouth River, NJSomerville, NJFranklin Park, NJ
South Plainfield, NJNew Providence, NJMadison, NJFlorham Park, NJBernardsville, NJMendham, NJGreen Knoll, NJNorth Plainfield, NJBradley Gardens, NJWatchung, NJChatham, NJMetuchen, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity