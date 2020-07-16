18 ENCAMPMENT DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Beautiful 2-bedroom unit with patio in the Crestmont Hills section of the Hills - overlooking peaceful undeveloped woods. Convenient central location for commuters. Enjoy everything the Hills offers! Well-kept unit has many perks, including a bright breakfast room, lots of closets and wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Updated recently with new stainless steel appliances, tile floors in kitchen and entry, interior paint and carpeting. Laundry in unit with washer and dryer provided by the landlord. Master bedroom has two large closets and newer ceiling fan. Master bath has large stall shower and double sinks. Enjoy all the Hills amenities like pool, clubhouse, jogging paths, tennis courts and playground. Located near major highways (287, 78 and 202/206) and train.