Home
/
Somerset County, NJ
/
11 BROOKLINE COURT
Last updated July 13 2020

11 BROOKLINE COURT

11 Brookline Court · No Longer Available
Location

11 Brookline Court, Somerset County, NJ 08540

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
tennis court
Beautiful Montgomery Woods Cherrywood Model with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Newly renovated kitchen with granite counters and hardwood flooring. Crown molding throughout, travertine tile in foyer and updated powder room, marble tiled fireplace, vaulted ceiling on first floor bringing in great natural light. Newer fixtures and toilets installed in bathrooms. 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a loft. Friendly community with walking paths, tennis courts and playground. Minutes to downtown Princeton. Homeowner would prefer minimum of 1 year lease. HOA covers trash, recycling, street snow removal, gutter cleaning, lawn mowing, bush trimming. Tenant responsible for shoveling driveway and porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

