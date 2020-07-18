11 BROOKLINE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground tennis court

Beautiful Montgomery Woods Cherrywood Model with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Newly renovated kitchen with granite counters and hardwood flooring. Crown molding throughout, travertine tile in foyer and updated powder room, marble tiled fireplace, vaulted ceiling on first floor bringing in great natural light. Newer fixtures and toilets installed in bathrooms. 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a loft. Friendly community with walking paths, tennis courts and playground. Minutes to downtown Princeton. Homeowner would prefer minimum of 1 year lease. HOA covers trash, recycling, street snow removal, gutter cleaning, lawn mowing, bush trimming. Tenant responsible for shoveling driveway and porch.