Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Somers Point Single Family Home. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. 1st Floor Master. This home has been completely remodeled over the last year. It is all new and ready for the right tenant. Everythings new! You're going to love this home. Right behind the ball field in Somers Point.