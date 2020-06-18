All apartments in Somerdale
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

731 W. Wood Ave

731 West Wood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

731 West Wood Avenue, Somerdale, NJ 08083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single Family Home - Property Id: 293425

Cozy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath bungalow with enclosed front porch and large back yard. Property is in a great location 2 blocks from Sterling High School. Currently remodeling first floor to upgrade kitchen and bathroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293425
Property Id 293425

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 W. Wood Ave have any available units?
731 W. Wood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerdale, NJ.
What amenities does 731 W. Wood Ave have?
Some of 731 W. Wood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 W. Wood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
731 W. Wood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 W. Wood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 731 W. Wood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerdale.
Does 731 W. Wood Ave offer parking?
No, 731 W. Wood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 731 W. Wood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 W. Wood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 W. Wood Ave have a pool?
No, 731 W. Wood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 731 W. Wood Ave have accessible units?
No, 731 W. Wood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 731 W. Wood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 W. Wood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 731 W. Wood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 W. Wood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
