3 bedroom apartments
235 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Short Hills, NJ
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Short Hills
Summit
132 Springfield Ave
132 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
Location! Under one mile to Downtown Summit & NYC Direct Train. Welcome home to this beautifully renovated half duplex unit.
Summit
64 PARK AVE
64 Park Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Located in the highly sought-after town of Summit, this newer townhome is ideal for entertaining guests and loved ones. Natural light pours onto the gleaming hardwood floors of this end unit.
16 Larkin Circle
16 Larkin Cir, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Luxury 3 bedroom condominium rental located directly across from St. Barnabas hospital. Entire condo, including all bedrooms, comes partially furnished and includes washer and dryer inside.
Summit
15 Euclid Avenue
15 Euclid Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Stunning & fully furnished, this 3 BR/1Bth unit is professionally-decorated, immaculate and just 2 blocks to downtown Summit. Flexible lease term available. Equipped with everything you might need. Bright and sunny, hardwood floors, central air.
Summit
87 SUMMIT AVE
87 Summit Ave, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Summit, this recently renovated 3 Bed 1 full bath, is steps away from NJ Transit midtown direct train line to Newark, Hoboken or NYC. Ample living space with access from the front and rear of building.
45 MECHANIC STREET
45 Mechanic Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1600 sqft
Newly renovated approximately 1600 sq ft 2nd floor unit with oversized Living Room, large Eat-In Kitchen with new cabinetry, quartz counters & stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Short Hills
Florham Park
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
East Hanover
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,860
1556 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
2005 PARK PL
2005 Park Pl, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Perfect rental in one of the most desirable location in Springfield. This townhouse offers you 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with media room (built in projection home theater) laundry room and full bathroom.
Westfield
1027 COLUMBUS AVE
1027 Columbus Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this beautiful, sunny, bright 3BRs & 2BAs Colonial has an open floor plan & many updates.
1696 Van Ness Terr.
1696 Van Ness Terrace, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2500 sqft
1696 Van Ness Terr. Available 07/01/20 Lovely house for rent - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent- has a finished basement, 2 car garage, and driveway or street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845440)
Westfield
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.
488 Stuyvesant Ave
488 Stuyvesant Avenue, Irvington, NJ
488 - Property Id: 291851 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291851 Property Id 291851 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5825035)
Upper Vailsburg
9 Fleetwood Pl
9 Fleetwood Place, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Renovated 3 bedrooms available - Property Id: 283717 Newly renovated three bedroom apartment- first floor* backyard and driveway* good area** Available immediately* half month broker fee $875* security deposit ** $2625* plus first month rent $1750*
Summit
64 KENT PLACE BLVD
64 Kent Place Boulevard, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2300 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION in-town mere minutes to downtown Summit, Midtown Direct trains, and all schools.
23 CARLISLE DR
23 Carlisle Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Location Location Location house for rent, 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, close to major highway and shopping centers. The interested party must complete the NTN (National Tenant Network) application prior to scheduling a tour of the house.
465 MOUNTAIN AVE
465 Mountain Avenue, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
VACANT! JUST PAINTED!! Beautiful One Family Home!! Features 3 bedrms, 2 full baths, eik w/granite, new stove & dishwasher, big master bedrm w/full bath, large yard, central air on 1st floor.A MUST SEE
Garwood
563 SPRUCE AVE
563 Spruce Avenue, Garwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
Large 2nd floor unit with 3 bedrooms, newer kitchen, SS appliances, 1 full and 1 half bath, ample closet space.
Kenliworth
203 N 14TH ST
203 North 14th Street, Kenilworth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Newer 3 bedroom 2nd floor apartment. This apartment features brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new hardwood floors, and a newer washer/dryer. Nothing to do but move right in!
Summit
22 ROTARY LN
22 Rotary Lane, Summit, NJ
Clean, freshly painted 2004 new construction 6 bedroom colonial in great neighborhood. Franklin School district, spacious and move in ready condition.
8 KNUTSEN DR
8 Knutsen Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Meticulously maintained & desirable Glen Eagle Model featuring a rare large grassy backyard area plus hardwood floors, updated baths, eat-in kitchen, & living room with skylights & high ceiling.
Westfield
315 LIVINGSTON ST
315 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Recently updated 2nd floor unit w wood floors t/o! Great central location minutes to downtown Westfield. Central AC, 1 car garage & SS appliances. Easy access to mass trans, shopping & restaurants! Pictures coming soon..
