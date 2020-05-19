221 Lakewood Road

Amenities

SUMMER RENTAL 2020 FIRST TIME OFFERED IN SHARK RIVER HILLS!!! Beautiful Shabby Chic 4 bedroom 1.5 bath Cottage nestled far back off the street in Shark River Hills Available Memorial day to Labor day. Take advantage of the shore without the crazy traffic and no parking issues! This quaint and comfy house is the perfect summer getaway Shark River Hills offers so much to do with easy access to the river, small beach, 2 parks and a baseball field, Crabbing , Kayaking or Paddle boarding Or take a quick ride and your at the beach. Great outdoor area for cool summer night BBQ'S Enough parking for all. Don't wait