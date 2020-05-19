All apartments in Shark River Hills
221 Lakewood Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

221 Lakewood Road

221 Lakewood Road · (732) 776-6400
Location

221 Lakewood Road, Shark River Hills, NJ 07753

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

SUMMER RENTAL 2020 FIRST TIME OFFERED IN SHARK RIVER HILLS!!! Beautiful Shabby Chic 4 bedroom 1.5 bath Cottage nestled far back off the street in Shark River Hills Available Memorial day to Labor day. Take advantage of the shore without the crazy traffic and no parking issues! This quaint and comfy house is the perfect summer getaway Shark River Hills offers so much to do with easy access to the river, small beach, 2 parks and a baseball field, Crabbing , Kayaking or Paddle boarding Or take a quick ride and your at the beach. Great outdoor area for cool summer night BBQ'S Enough parking for all. Don't wait

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Lakewood Road have any available units?
221 Lakewood Road has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 221 Lakewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
221 Lakewood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Lakewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 221 Lakewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shark River Hills.
Does 221 Lakewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 221 Lakewood Road does offer parking.
Does 221 Lakewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Lakewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Lakewood Road have a pool?
No, 221 Lakewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 221 Lakewood Road have accessible units?
No, 221 Lakewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Lakewood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Lakewood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Lakewood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Lakewood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
