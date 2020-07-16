Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Seaside Heights, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Seaside Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
124 Lincoln Avenue
124 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom 1.5 bath, eat in kitchen with living room s/s appliances sitting area, tile & bamboo flooring.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
27 Sampson Avenue
27 Sampson Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Very nice 3 bedroom year round rental. Steps to the beach on the quiet North End of Seaside Heights. Beautiful kitchen, hard wood floors, spacious bedrooms, open floor plan living room and dining room. Laundry in the unit.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Boulevard
1 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1904 sqft
New Construction Corner Penthouse! ONE OCEAN BLVD is a beautiful new condo building located just 1 block from lifeguarded ocean beaches! Enjoy private terraces and a common, furnished rooftop lounge with water views & outdoor fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Seaside Heights

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. **NO MORE SUMMER DATES AVAILABLE** Available Sept. 1-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Seaside Heights
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
2 Units Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1501 Grand Central Avenue
1501 Grand Central Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Featured Listing...NO AVAILABILITY. Summer Weekly Rental beach block. Updated Cape with all new furniture. Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/Dryer. Hardwood Floors. Outside Shower. Side Porch. 3 Beds/1 Bath. Sleeps 6. Gas Grill.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1604 Ocean
1604 Ocean Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$10,865
SUMMER 2020 - August 22nd - September open.Updated as of 6/19/2020. 6 bedroom sleeps 14 and 3 bath. Outside shower with easy access use for after your sunbathing and surfing enjoyment. Walk in Shower on first and second floors..
Results within 10 miles of Seaside Heights
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
4 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
3 Units Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
264 Veterans Boulevard
264 Veterans Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Recently renovated home on a large corner lot with a fenced in yard in a desirable neighborhood. Conveniently located close to parks, restaurants, shopping, Route 9 and Parkway. 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 updated bathroom.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
45 S Sailors Quay Drive
45 South Sailors Quay Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1527 sqft
Completely updated Rental in Sailors Quay, Brick with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living room with new stone on gas fireplace and new bamboo floors that flow into kitchen. All new appliances and granite countertops. Updated baths. Sunroom.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Baywood Boulevard
8 Baywood Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Immaculate 3 Bed 1 Bath rental with utilities included. Home boasts, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, garage, and washer and dryer. Excellent curb appeal and close to the beaches. This won't last long!

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant
640 Delaware Avenue
640 Delaware Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Adorable Cape all gleaming hardwood flooring,New kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator double stainless steel sink, updated bathroom, laundry rom with washer/dryer, 2 bedrooms 1st level, 2 bedrooms upstairs share double closet, a/c units,

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
632 Main Avenue
632 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Rental! This is not an annual rental. It has been rented for the summer. $1,200 per mos. Totally redone Studio apartment, close to beach, short walk to town & accessible to train.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Pumpshire Road
13 Pumpshire Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
806 Conifer Street
806 Conifer Street, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
6 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT RENTAL, DOWNTOWN TOMS RIVER 2 BRS WITH NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH, GORGEOUS HARD WOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL A/C, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS RESTAURANTS AND MORE, OWNER IS UNCLE OF LISTING AGENT.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
172 Osborne Avenue
172 Osborne Ave, Bay Head, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
1656 sqft
Currently Booking for Summer of 2020!.......Summer Rental! Totally renovated...4 BR, 2 BA home ideally located , walking distance to beach & just a few blocks to town Center.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
622 Trenton Avenue
622 Trenton Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
875 sqft
Where Modern meets the Beach. If your looking for city style living, check out this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Situated in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach on the 3rd floor above the ''Emporium''.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 06:28 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
916 Bay Avenue
916 Bay Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pt Pleasant Beach YEAR ROUND RENTAL ~ 2 bedroom, 1 bath garage apartment in pristine condition featuring an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and updated kitchen and bath.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
101 Osborne Avenue
101 Osborne Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Summer Rental! Avail 8/29 on. RENTED FOR JULY & AUGUST. This charming Bay Header is close to beach, town & train.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
256 Mantoloking Road
256 Mantoloking Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
2019 CONSTRUCTION - SPACIOUS (1600 sq. ft.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
164 Osborne Avenue
164 Osborne Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
This classic Bay Head home has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths.. Amenities include large custom open kitchen with commercial stove, dishwasher, sub zero wine and beverage refrigerator, and 2 zone Central AC. All bathrooms are marble with towel warmers.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
417 Main Avenue
417 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2197 sqft
Summer Rental! Avail 9/5- 9/12 @ $5,000 wk & 9/19 on @ $2,500 wk. Beach block 4 bedroom, 4 bath home ideally located 5 houses to the beach & 1/1/2 blocks to town.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Seaside Heights, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Seaside Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

