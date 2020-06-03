222 Hiering Avenue

Amenities

JULY & AUGUST AVAILABILITY! Weekly summer rental featuring 2 beds, 1 bath, only 2 blocks from the beach & boardwalk. Enjoy the privacy of your own home...Amenities include... central air, WiFi, cable, washer/dryer, full kitchen, Keurig, outdoor patio, grill, outdoor shower, 1 car driveway and un-metered street parking. Extras include... 4 Seaside Heights beach badges; bikes, beach chairs, umbrella and beach stroller. Downstairs hang out area with ping pong table. Quiet, north-end of Seaside Heights bordering Ortley Beach. Family oriented street. Walking distance to the beach, bay, boardwalk, arcades, water sports, boat rental, fishing/crabbing, pier rides, fireworks, church, grocery store, restaurants & more! Sorry, no pets!