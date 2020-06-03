All apartments in Seaside Heights
222 Hiering Avenue

222 Hiering Avenue · (973) 879-5186
Location

222 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

JULY & AUGUST AVAILABILITY! Weekly summer rental featuring 2 beds, 1 bath, only 2 blocks from the beach & boardwalk. Enjoy the privacy of your own home...Amenities include... central air, WiFi, cable, washer/dryer, full kitchen, Keurig, outdoor patio, grill, outdoor shower, 1 car driveway and un-metered street parking. Extras include... 4 Seaside Heights beach badges; bikes, beach chairs, umbrella and beach stroller. Downstairs hang out area with ping pong table. Quiet, north-end of Seaside Heights bordering Ortley Beach. Family oriented street. Walking distance to the beach, bay, boardwalk, arcades, water sports, boat rental, fishing/crabbing, pier rides, fireworks, church, grocery store, restaurants & more! Sorry, no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Hiering Avenue have any available units?
222 Hiering Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 Hiering Avenue have?
Some of 222 Hiering Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Hiering Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 Hiering Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Hiering Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 222 Hiering Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seaside Heights.
Does 222 Hiering Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 222 Hiering Avenue does offer parking.
Does 222 Hiering Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Hiering Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Hiering Avenue have a pool?
No, 222 Hiering Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 222 Hiering Avenue have accessible units?
No, 222 Hiering Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Hiering Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Hiering Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Hiering Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 222 Hiering Avenue has units with air conditioning.
