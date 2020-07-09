302 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access new construction

SUMMER RENTAL - TWO WEEK MINIMUM - $2000/week. Stunning, fully furnished unit in a gorgeous new construction two family home located approximately 3 blocks to Seaside Heights beach & boardwalk. This brand new unit offers an open floor plan with high ceilings, tremendous center island kitchen, enormous living room with sliders that lead to a huge front porch, two large bedrooms, covered back porch, one full & one half bathroom and ample closet space. This designer's choice unit has a custom paint job, decorator finishes & top notch fixtures throughout. There is central air, laundry in unit & two assigned off-street parking spaces. Includes wifi & 4 seasonal beach badges. No smoking, no pets. This is not a party house. Mature, responsible tenants only. Saturday 3pm check in, 11am check out.