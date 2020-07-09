All apartments in Seaside Heights
Find more places like 302 Lincoln Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seaside Heights, NJ
/
302 Lincoln Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:00 PM

302 Lincoln Avenue

302 Lincoln Avenue · (732) 681-0027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seaside Heights
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

302 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
SUMMER RENTAL - TWO WEEK MINIMUM - $2000/week. Stunning, fully furnished unit in a gorgeous new construction two family home located approximately 3 blocks to Seaside Heights beach & boardwalk. This brand new unit offers an open floor plan with high ceilings, tremendous center island kitchen, enormous living room with sliders that lead to a huge front porch, two large bedrooms, covered back porch, one full & one half bathroom and ample closet space. This designer's choice unit has a custom paint job, decorator finishes & top notch fixtures throughout. There is central air, laundry in unit & two assigned off-street parking spaces. Includes wifi & 4 seasonal beach badges. No smoking, no pets. This is not a party house. Mature, responsible tenants only. Saturday 3pm check in, 11am check out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
302 Lincoln Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 302 Lincoln Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
302 Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 302 Lincoln Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seaside Heights.
Does 302 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 302 Lincoln Avenue offers parking.
Does 302 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 Lincoln Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 302 Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 302 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 302 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Lincoln Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Lincoln Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 302 Lincoln Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 302 Lincoln Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Seaside Heights 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeaside Heights 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seaside Heights 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSeaside Heights 3 Bedroom Apartments
Seaside Heights Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJLong Branch, NJ
Old Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJAtlantic City, NJWoodbridge, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
Ocean Acres, NJOcean Grove, NJRahway, NJLittle Silver, NJWest Belmar, NJPomona, NJBrielle, NJPleasantville, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Princeton UniversityVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Brooklyn Law School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity