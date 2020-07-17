115 Seaside Place

Amenities

Relaxed 7 year old right-sized colonial on Sea Girt's quiet south end, just 1.5 blocks to Seaside beach. This first time offered rental is available for the three weeks from 8/16 to 9/7. Featuring 5 BR's (including 3rd floor dormitory) and 3.5 BA's, HW floors, several sitting areas (all with TV's), plus a mahogany front porch and private rear fenced yard with outdoor shower and Weber grill. First floor den makes for a quiet workspace if you need to complete a project, and the integrated Sonos system (both inside and out) helps you unwind after that project or your day at the beach. $10K per week, including 4 beach badges. The perfect summer getaway.