Sea Girt, NJ
115 Seaside Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:26 PM

115 Seaside Place

115 Seaside Place · (732) 449-3322
Location

115 Seaside Place, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Relaxed 7 year old right-sized colonial on Sea Girt's quiet south end, just 1.5 blocks to Seaside beach. This first time offered rental is available for the three weeks from 8/16 to 9/7. Featuring 5 BR's (including 3rd floor dormitory) and 3.5 BA's, HW floors, several sitting areas (all with TV's), plus a mahogany front porch and private rear fenced yard with outdoor shower and Weber grill. First floor den makes for a quiet workspace if you need to complete a project, and the integrated Sonos system (both inside and out) helps you unwind after that project or your day at the beach. $10K per week, including 4 beach badges. The perfect summer getaway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Seaside Place have any available units?
115 Seaside Place has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Seaside Place have?
Some of 115 Seaside Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Seaside Place currently offering any rent specials?
115 Seaside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Seaside Place pet-friendly?
No, 115 Seaside Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Girt.
Does 115 Seaside Place offer parking?
Yes, 115 Seaside Place offers parking.
Does 115 Seaside Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Seaside Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Seaside Place have a pool?
No, 115 Seaside Place does not have a pool.
Does 115 Seaside Place have accessible units?
No, 115 Seaside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Seaside Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Seaside Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Seaside Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Seaside Place does not have units with air conditioning.
