/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 PM
321 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sea Bright, NJ
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
916 Ocean Avenue
916 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
The best of waterfront living and breathtaking unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River. Reverse living with commanding views of the river and the Atlantic Ocean from the living room and kitchen, as well as every room of the house.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
6 Via Ripa
6 Via Ripa, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Local Summer Rental available 9/7. Outstanding waterviews and just steps from the beach.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
31 Center Street
31 Center Street, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1100 sqft
What could be better than spending your summer vacation overlooking the Shrewsbury River watching incredible sunsets? This amazing unit affectionately known as ''The Crows Nest'' has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
314 Ocean Avenue
314 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
Enjoy your summer in historical Sea Bright between the Shrewsbury River and the beach, this beautiful waterfront home is graced with stunning sunrises each morning and sunsets in the evening.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
5 Island View Way
5 Island View Way, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Executive style townhome with river views. Sleek dark wood floors compliment the white trim thru out. Eat in kitchen formal dining room, step down living room with fireplace offering a nice open floor plan.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
3 South Street
3 South Street, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
The perfect summer rental is here at 3 South Street. This newly rebuilt home completed in 2019 offers everything you want plus more in a summer rental.
1 of 41
Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
1566 Ocean Avenue
1566 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Luxurious living nestled along the widest part of the Shrewsbury River. The charm of the Jersey Shore meets modern convenience in the custom designed home in Sea Bright. Open floor plan, 7 decks with panoramic views and ever changing sunsets.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Bright
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
191 Bay Avenue
191 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Completely renovated, take tour of this Sea Shore Colonial with brand new bath and kitchen,new appliances, New Washer/Dryer freshly painted,3bed one bath and enclosed porch area and out side patio deck for BBQ and taking the sun.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
26 Park Road
26 Park Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL! Available August 1st- August 31st. Outstanding architectural detail and fine craftsmanship evident through-out. Solid energy efficient home built with Pella windows.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
54 5th Street
54 5th Street, Highlands, NJ
Water Views and Beach Access. This 4 bedroom 2 full bath Dutch Colonial was renovated 6 years ago. Full basement and on street parking. No Pets and Smoking is Prohibited inside of house.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
1 River Lane
1 River Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
Exceptional Summer Weekly Rental in AUGUST ONLY: A very unique opportunity to rent a brand new construction home offering the finest attention to details to enjoy your summer vacation.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
52 Navesink Avenue
52 Navesink Avenue, Highlands, NJ
Fantastic short term rental from March 2020 till September 2020!!! Location, location, location!! Minutes to Sandy hook beach and Sea Bright nightlife. Highlands offers many restaurants with a small town beach feel.
Results within 5 miles of Sea Bright
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
324 Fairfield Avenue
324 Fairfield Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL: 6/25/2020 - 9/72020 Elberon 4 bedroom Cape. Newer Roof, maint.free exterior, bright eat-in-kitchen w/ FR to deck, patio & fenced in yard.First level with hardwood floors and gas HWBB heat. Partially finished basement.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
32 MEREDITH CT
32 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
Stunning custom home updated in 2015 with open layout on quiet street, 1 block to the beach, 5 BR, 3.5 BTH, 5 badges to MBBP, Rooftop Deck and 1st FL Guest Suite, 2 Home Offices and two fireplaces.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
19 Riverdale Avenue
19 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
Plenty of room to roam in this four bedroom 3 full bath including outside shower: BEACH HOUSE! Be part of summer life at the Jersey Shore! It doesn't get better than this.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
6 Mckinley Street
6 Mckinley Street, Long Branch, NJ
Oceanfront with unobstructed OCEANVIEWS. Alternative to the Hamptons this summer on the Long Branch Promenade. Very desirable location just north of Pier Village. 5 bedrooms and plenty of parking for your family and guests.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
298 Ocean Boulevard
298 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 298 Ocean Boulevard in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
254 Ocean Boulevard
254 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Be Inspired... Imagine living in a nest in the trees- and as the leaves fall the waterview opens up and gives you another unexpected gift...that is how you feel in this amazing home. This 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
38 Erin Court
38 Erin Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2860 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO 38 ERIN COURT! EASY LIVING AT COTTAGE GATE! UPDATED BEDFORD MODEL IS READY FOR ITS NEXT OWNERS, FEATURING CHEF'S DELIGHT KITCHEN W/ GRANITE C/TOPS, LARGE CENTER ISLAND, TUMBLED MARBLE BACKSPLASH, AND PROF GRADE S/S APPLIANCES! OPEN
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
West End
1 Unit Available
521 Marvin Drive
521 Marvin Drive, Long Branch, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 521 Marvin Drive in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
336 Ocean Boulevard
336 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
ONE BLOCK FROM THE BEACH AND THE BOARDWALK !!FULLY RENOVATED 3 BED ,11/2 BATH .AVAILBLE YEAR AROUND,OR SUMMER AND WINTER RENTAL .NEW FLOORS ,FRESH PAINTED ,PARTIAL FINISH BASEMENT WITH 2 EXTRA ROOMS THAT CAN BE USE FOR OFFICE .
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
469 Ocean Avenue N
469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
68 Berry Place
68 Berry Place, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1428 sqft
Rare Gem Spacious Ranch in perfect condition can be yours this fall. This ranch boasts all new renovations. Think you need some wide open space on the beach with plenty of parking for your family? This is it. FALL in love after summer 2020.
Similar Pages
Sea Bright 1 BedroomsSea Bright 2 BedroomsSea Bright 3 BedroomsSea Bright Apartments with BalconySea Bright Apartments with Garage
Sea Bright Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSea Bright Apartments with ParkingSea Bright Apartments with PoolSea Bright Apartments with Washer-Dryer