/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:26 PM
104 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sea Bright, NJ
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
244 Ocean Avenue
244 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly renovated 2br/1bath ANNUAL rental in Sea Bright. Direct oceanfront with roof deck. Also since the property is river to ocean you also can have river access for you kayaks, paddle boards and possibly access to a boat slip.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
22 New Street
22 New Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
Summer rental in the heart of Sea Bright. 2Bdrm 1 Bath located on the 1st floor. walk to beaches and Outside restaurants. May 25 - Sept. 30
Results within 1 mile of Sea Bright
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
1 Channel Drive
1 Channel Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1640 sqft
Beach lovers dream! Stunning 2 bed 2 bath condo for rent in Channel Club Towers! Shows like a model! Completely renovated, everything new inside and out. Enjoy the lifestyle. Beautiful Annual Rental, Unfurnished.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
209 Bay Avenue
209 Bay Ave, Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Beautiful and updated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Highlands with washer and dryer, walk in closet, central air, granite counter tops in kitchen, plenty of storage and a deck off of the living room.
Results within 5 miles of Sea Bright
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1262 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
22 Vine Court
22 Vine Court, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Lovely 2 bedroom clean winter rental right by the beach! Enjoy the beautiful views. College students welcomed!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Navesink
1 Unit Available
8 Meadowbrook Avenue
8 Meadowbrook Avenue, Navesink, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Cape in the heart of the Navesink area of Middletown. Spacious backyard with patio and ample off street parking. Steps to the elementary school and The Red Store. Large basement with plenty of storage with Washer and Dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
142 South Street
142 South Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
894 sqft
Convenience and charm! Walk to downtown Red Bank from this updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor condo in a lovely quiet neighborhood. Spacious living room and bedrooms, kitchen with dishwasher and separate dining area.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP IN THE HOME! Located on the northeast corner of the south tower, this well maintained apartment is literally ''on the beach'' and ON A CLEAR DAY THE VIEW IS PANORAMIC AND ALMOST LIMITLESS! The Shores has it's
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
57-61 Brighton Avenue
57-61 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Shore Living at its best in this newly and elegantly constructed building located in the booming, high end, West End section of Long Branch.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
283 Spring Street
283 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Light & bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath first level unit with detached garage. Walk to great downtown Red Bank! Newer windows, hardwood floors, newer kitchen, AC units. Rent includes heat, water, sewer, grounds. Tenant pays gas & electric.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
65 E River Road
65 East River Road, Rumson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath END UNIT condo available for rent!.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
129 Tower Hill Drive
129 Tower Hill Drive, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath, corner unit with southern exposure in desirable Tower Hill. Direct entry into kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Living Room with fireplace and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
22 Riverdale Avenue
22 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Summer Rental available July 1-July 31. (WILL CONSIDER RENTING JULY 1-15TH & JULY 16-31ST AT $4500 EACH) Only 1 1/2 blocks from the beach.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
59 W End Avenue
59 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
Summer Rental!! $12,000 for July! $15,000 for August! Spectacular Cottage By the Beach!!! 1 block from the beautiful Long Branch beaches!!! This fabulous home is the perfect getaway.
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
22 Cooper Avenue
22 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$35,000
1528 sqft
Enjoy life at the Jersey shore for the summer. Escape to Beachfront North in Long Branch. Recently painted. Over 1500+ square feet of luxury. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has great ocean views from the third floor of 22 Cooper Avenue.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
65 Cedar Avenue
65 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
Fantastic location right in the heart of West End for a WINTER RENTAL only.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
364 Westwood Avenue
364 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1197 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL IN THE WESTWOOD VILLAGE! Come see this immaculate re- done 2 bedroom condo new bathroom ,new kitchen, shiny wood floors ! New Air conditioners ,plenty of closet space,Master bedroom has 2 large closets,new ceiling fan ,Tv.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
LEASE ACCEPTED!!! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beach Cottage for rent with spectacular 2nd level deck with amazing oceanviews Private rear house part of three family. Seven Presidents park directly across the street.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
55 Brighton Avenue
55 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1050 sqft
WEST END 55! located at 55 Brighton Avenue in the heart of West End.Block from the beach and across the street from a park.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
543 Springdale Avenue
543 Springdale Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
WINTER RENTAL (Sept 2020-June 2021) Great open floor plan, approximately 1025sq ft of living space. Just move in and unpack fully furnished, off street parking and a great size yard for entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West End
1 Unit Available
3 Cedar Avenue
3 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
WINTER RENTAL...LIVING ROOM & DEN FOR SOCIAL SPACE. WASHER/DRYER ON PREMISES. EAT IN KITCHEN..STUDENTS WELCOME.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
312 Oakley Avenue
312 Oakley Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
WINTER RENTAL- 2 Bedroom Cape, 1 full bathroom, Living room, Dining Roombasement, Close to Monmouth University, Pier Village, NJ Transit
Similar Pages
Sea Bright 1 BedroomsSea Bright 2 BedroomsSea Bright 3 BedroomsSea Bright Apartments with BalconySea Bright Apartments with Garage
Sea Bright Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSea Bright Apartments with ParkingSea Bright Apartments with PoolSea Bright Apartments with Washer-Dryer