Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spend Local's summer in Sea Bright. Beautiful ocean view 4 bedroom winter rental available Sept 15, located directly across from the beach. Spacious duplex home with 4 baths, driveway for parking. Updated with newer kitchen offering Shrewsbury River views with large granite island. Home has newer baths,and is very nicely furnished. Enjoy the ocean breezes and amazing sunrises from the multiple decks. Sea Bright has great restaurants, marinas, and close to ferry to Manhattan