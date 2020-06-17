6 Via Ripa

Amenities
Stunning ''Local Summer'' SEPTEMBER Rental available 9/7 (Also available for Winter Rental).Outstanding waterviews and just steps from the beach. 3 Bedroom home boasts beautiful open floor plan, gas fireplace, 6 zone audio system and 3 decks! Enjoy the beach life while still only being 5 min from from the Seastreak Ferry to NYC. Great and highly desired location, as you are walking distance to Sea bright and Highlands restaurants, steps from the beach and just minutes from the ferry. Public Beach Access is directly off of Via Ripa, Enjoy !