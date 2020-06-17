All apartments in Sea Bright
6 Via Ripa

6 Via Ripa · (732) 272-2202
Location

6 Via Ripa, Sea Bright, NJ 07760
Sea Bright

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Stunning ''Local Summer'' SEPTEMBER Rental available 9/7 (Also available for Winter Rental).Outstanding waterviews and just steps from the beach. 3 Bedroom home boasts beautiful open floor plan, gas fireplace, 6 zone audio system and 3 decks! Enjoy the beach life while still only being 5 min from from the Seastreak Ferry to NYC. Great and highly desired location, as you are walking distance to Sea bright and Highlands restaurants, steps from the beach and just minutes from the ferry. Public Beach Access is directly off of Via Ripa, Enjoy !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Via Ripa have any available units?
6 Via Ripa has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Via Ripa have?
Some of 6 Via Ripa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Via Ripa currently offering any rent specials?
6 Via Ripa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Via Ripa pet-friendly?
No, 6 Via Ripa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Bright.
Does 6 Via Ripa offer parking?
No, 6 Via Ripa does not offer parking.
Does 6 Via Ripa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Via Ripa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Via Ripa have a pool?
No, 6 Via Ripa does not have a pool.
Does 6 Via Ripa have accessible units?
No, 6 Via Ripa does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Via Ripa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Via Ripa has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Via Ripa have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Via Ripa does not have units with air conditioning.
