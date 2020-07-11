Oceanviews!! ANNUAL RENTAL! Just the one you have been waiting for!! 1 Bd in Sea Bright on the Monmouth Beach Border. 2nd level. Beige carpet. Professionally Managed. Ten minutes to Hwy 36/ Long Branch/ Pier Village. On site laundry. NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1488 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
1488 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sea Bright, NJ.
Is 1488 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1488 Ocean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.