Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

1488 Ocean Avenue

1488 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1488 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ 07760
Sea Bright

Amenities

on-site laundry
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Oceanviews!! ANNUAL RENTAL! Just the one you have been waiting for!! 1 Bd in Sea Bright on the Monmouth Beach Border. 2nd level. Beige carpet. Professionally Managed. Ten minutes to Hwy 36/ Long Branch/ Pier Village. On site laundry. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
1488 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sea Bright, NJ.
Is 1488 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1488 Ocean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1488 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Bright.
Does 1488 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 1488 Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1488 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1488 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 1488 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1488 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1488 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1488 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1488 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1488 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
