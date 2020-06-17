Rent Calculator
Home
/
Salem, NJ
/
179 7TH STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
179 7TH STREET
179 7th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
179 7th Street, Salem, NJ 08079
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom house located on a quite street
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 179 7TH STREET have any available units?
179 7TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Salem, NJ
.
Is 179 7TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
179 7TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 7TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 179 7TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Salem
.
Does 179 7TH STREET offer parking?
No, 179 7TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 179 7TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 7TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 7TH STREET have a pool?
No, 179 7TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 179 7TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 179 7TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 179 7TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 7TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 7TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 7TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
