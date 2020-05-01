97 DARWIN AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils oven refrigerator

Clean as a whistle 2 bedroom rental with BRAND NEW LAUNDRY IN UNIT. Heat &Hot water INCLUDED. Updtd Bath &Large kitchen with New Cabinets,counters & flooring.#190 NJ Transit to NYC bus at corner. 2 Blocks from wonderful Memorial and Tyron Fields.Convenient to NJ Highways 21, 3, 26, 80 Garden State Parkway and NJ Turnpike. Prefer the train, with a Monthly Train Pass, you can hop on the #190 NJ Transit Bus to Station Square and take the train into Secaucus with a transfer to NY Penn or take the train into Hoboken and take the PATH to Downtown Manhattan.