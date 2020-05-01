All apartments in Rutherford
97 DARWIN AVE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:43 AM

97 DARWIN AVE

97 Darwin Avenue · (973) 800-7237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

97 Darwin Avenue, Rutherford, NJ 07070
Rutherford

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean as a whistle 2 bedroom rental with BRAND NEW LAUNDRY IN UNIT. Heat &Hot water INCLUDED. Updtd Bath &Large kitchen with New Cabinets,counters & flooring.#190 NJ Transit to NYC bus at corner. 2 Blocks from wonderful Memorial and Tyron Fields.Convenient to NJ Highways 21, 3, 26, 80 Garden State Parkway and NJ Turnpike. Prefer the train, with a Monthly Train Pass, you can hop on the #190 NJ Transit Bus to Station Square and take the train into Secaucus with a transfer to NY Penn or take the train into Hoboken and take the PATH to Downtown Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 DARWIN AVE have any available units?
97 DARWIN AVE has a unit available for $1,885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 97 DARWIN AVE have?
Some of 97 DARWIN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 DARWIN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
97 DARWIN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 DARWIN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 97 DARWIN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rutherford.
Does 97 DARWIN AVE offer parking?
No, 97 DARWIN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 97 DARWIN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 DARWIN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 DARWIN AVE have a pool?
No, 97 DARWIN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 97 DARWIN AVE have accessible units?
No, 97 DARWIN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 97 DARWIN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 DARWIN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 DARWIN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 DARWIN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
