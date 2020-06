Amenities

Commuter's Dream! Walk out your front door to trains & buses right to NYC. This spacious property offers hardwood floors, open concept living & dining room with vaulted 16' ceilings, kitchen, full bath, spacious bedroom, and loft/second bedroom with large closet. Unique opportunity to live right in the heart of downtown Rutherford! Laundry in building. Credit check and interview required. Check out the property on the virtual tour!