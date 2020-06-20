All apartments in Rumson
21 Holly Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

21 Holly Street

21 Holly Street · (732) 933-0200
Location

21 Holly Street, Rumson, NJ 07760

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION BEAUTIFULLY CRAFTED BY ATLANTIC BUILDERS!! 2500 sq. ft. of luxury plus additional living space in finished lower level w/ full bath. Brilliant craftsmanship & modern open layout w/ sophisticated finishes throughout including 9' 1st floor ceiling height w/ crown molding, custom fireplace, hardwood floors throughout & bluestone front & back porch. Gourmet kitchen w/designer cabinetry, marble or granite countertops & high end appliances. Second floor laundry room, vaulted or tray ceilings in bedrooms, deluxe master retreat w/ walk-in closet & en-suite bath. Included are many custom details...cubbies in mudroom, custom millwork, ship lap accent wall, walk-up attic and more. For sale or rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Holly Street have any available units?
21 Holly Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Holly Street have?
Some of 21 Holly Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rumson.
Does 21 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 21 Holly Street offers parking.
Does 21 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Holly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 21 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 21 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Holly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Holly Street does not have units with air conditioning.
