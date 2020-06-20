21 Holly Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors new construction garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION BEAUTIFULLY CRAFTED BY ATLANTIC BUILDERS!! 2500 sq. ft. of luxury plus additional living space in finished lower level w/ full bath. Brilliant craftsmanship & modern open layout w/ sophisticated finishes throughout including 9' 1st floor ceiling height w/ crown molding, custom fireplace, hardwood floors throughout & bluestone front & back porch. Gourmet kitchen w/designer cabinetry, marble or granite countertops & high end appliances. Second floor laundry room, vaulted or tray ceilings in bedrooms, deluxe master retreat w/ walk-in closet & en-suite bath. Included are many custom details...cubbies in mudroom, custom millwork, ship lap accent wall, walk-up attic and more. For sale or rent.