Robertsville, NJ
1049 Tarragon Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

1049 Tarragon Court

1049 Tarragon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1049 Tarragon Court, Robertsville, NJ 07751
Robertsville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
2,000 sq ft, 3 beds, 3.5 baths townhouse and conservation facing lot.Beautiful unit in desirable Point De Jardin community. Large living room/dining room, Eat-in kitchen with sliders to a quiet patio and back conservation. Upstairs are 3 bed rooms on 3 Levels, spacious master bedroom, each bedroom with full bathroom. just painted, Hardwood floor on all three levels. Amenities are the Community Pool, Basketball Court and Playground. Easy access to Rt9, 33 and TPK and walking distance to bus transportation to NYC. Close to major shopping areas -( i.e.Old bridge shopping center/ Costco/Whole Foods). Excellent School system. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

