1049 Tarragon Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

2,000 sq ft, 3 beds, 3.5 baths townhouse and conservation facing lot.Beautiful unit in desirable Point De Jardin community. Large living room/dining room, Eat-in kitchen with sliders to a quiet patio and back conservation. Upstairs are 3 bed rooms on 3 Levels, spacious master bedroom, each bedroom with full bathroom. just painted, Hardwood floor on all three levels. Amenities are the Community Pool, Basketball Court and Playground. Easy access to Rt9, 33 and TPK and walking distance to bus transportation to NYC. Close to major shopping areas -( i.e.Old bridge shopping center/ Costco/Whole Foods). Excellent School system. Available immediately.